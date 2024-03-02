Current WWE Champion backstage at SmackDown after recent issues with The Bloodline - Reports

A current champion is reportedly backstage at tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona. This week's edition of the blue brand is shaping up to be a memorable show. This superstar is supposedly Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Rock took to social media earlier today and revealed why he had an issue with Cody Rhodes. He claimed that The American Nightmare was cordial to him at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last month in Las Vegas, only to say he wants to face Roman Reigns later in the night.

According to Gerweck.net, Rollins is in town for tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Seth Rollins has had Cody Rhodes' back so far in the rivalry against The Bloodline and both stars could be appearing on tonight's edition of the blue brand in Arizona.

The Rock mocks Seth Rollins ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock targeted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as well in his video ahead of tonight's show. The Brahma Bull recently joined TKO's Board of Directors and has become quite powerful in the promotion.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, The Great One shared a video targeting The American Nightmare but also took some shots at Rollins. The 51-year-old noted that he was the World Heavyweight Champion's boss and suggested that he stay out of The Bloodline's business. He also suggested that he could take the title away from The Visionary.

"The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins, if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that world title that you have around your waist, very soon The Rock will make that title go to somebody else. Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it," he said. [H/T - F4WOnline]

Roman Reigns has also delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's SmackDown. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins show up on tonight's show and go after The Bloodline.

