Details on 3-time United States Champion's new deal with WWE - Reports

WWE is heading towards a new year, and new challengers are lining up for champions ahead of Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, new details have emerged on the former United States Champion's new deal with the promotion.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio won his third United States Championship in WWE from Austin Theory. Sadly, the reign ended when Mysterio faced Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023. After the event, the Hall of Famer went on a hiatus after a beatdown from Santos Escobar.

The Master of 619 is currently healing from his recent knee surgery and won't return until the coming year. According to a new report from Haus of Wrestling, Rey Mysterio has signed a new deal with the promotion for another three years.

"Rey [Mysterio] has signed a new three-year deal with WWE." [H/T - Haus of Wrestling]

Mysterio was last seen at NXT Deadline 2023, where he was at the commentary desk during the North American Championship match.

Former WWE United States Champion wants a match against Rey Mysterio

In 2017, Kevin Owens won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33 from Chris Jericho. The Prizefighter left Monday Night RAW and joined WWE SmackDown with the title during Superstar Shake-up. Owens won the title for the second time from AJ Styles when the two feuded over the summer.

Owens has held the title twice during his career, and it was the last time he held a singles championship on WWE's main roster. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, Owens said he wants a match against Rey Mysterio and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

"I, obviously have a lot of history with The Bloodline, you know... I'm sure they hope that we don't cross paths again, but we will. I'm sure we will. I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch." [From 1:20 to 1:45]

Spoiler Alert!

The upcoming episode of SmackDown was taped last week, and the United States Championship number one contender's tournament continued. Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar have made their way to the finals to earn a shot against Logan Paul, possibly at Royal Rumble 2024.

