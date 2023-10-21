Details emerge on 62-year-old's vision for Vince McMahon after WWE-UFC merger - Reports

The latest reports suggest a top executive has a vision for Vince McMahon after the official WWE-UFC merger that may be subject to change.

The name in question is 62-year-old Ari Emanuel, who is the CEO of Endeavor and is responsible for the merger of two sports entertainment juggernauts. On September 12, Endeavor took over the wrestling company to form TKO Group Holdings.

Recently, it was reported that Mr. McMahon has zero control over the creative process in WWE, with Triple H being responsible for all creative aspects of the company.

Despite the 78-year-old legend not having his hands on the Stamford-based promotion's creative wheels, Ari Emanuel has a vision for how he can use the worldwide notoriety of McMahon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one source close to the matter, the 62-year-old has a vision for how he can use McMahon's worldwide fame, and that vision does not entail his micromanaging the weekly television broadcasts.

This is all susceptible to change, and if popularity drops, the concept of Mr. McMahon returning to the spot isn't out of the question, but it's not likely to happen right now.

Former WWE Superstar claims Vince McMahon gave him a dirty look before his final WrestleMania match

The former WWE star Ryback recently spoke about a heated backstage moment between him and the former CEO at WrestleMania 32.

The Big Guy went head-to-head with Kalisto for the United States Championship during the event's kick-off show. However, Ryback failed to win the bout and, during that time, had a new WWE contract, which he did not want to sign.

While speaking on Ryback TV, the star claimed Mr. McMahon gave him an unpleasant look ahead of his match against Kalisto.

"On my way to the Gorilla Position [backstage area] before my match with Kalisto, I see Vince McMahon, who actually left Gorilla and was not gonna be in Gorilla for my match," Ryback said. "As he walked by, I gave him a big, huge smile, essentially saying, 'F**k you,' in which Vince gave me a dirty look," he said.

Only time will tell if the 78-year-old legend makes his way back into World Wrestling Entertainment under the vision of his new boss, Ari Emanuel.

