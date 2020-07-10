Details on how the eye extraction will be done at Extreme Rules reportedly revealed

We now reportedly know how WWE plans on showing the eye being pulled out at Extreme Rules.

The Eye for an Eye contest is expected to be a taped cinematic match.

'Eye for an Eye '

The upcoming Eye for an Eye Extreme Rules match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins has attracted a lot of attention due to the violent nature of the stipulation.

As confirmed by WWE, the Superstar would have to 'extract his opponent's eye' to win the match. WWE obviously aren't actually going to mutilate a Superstar in the match and the company seem to have a plan to pull the encounter off.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Extreme Rules PPV would have at least two cinematic matches that would be taped in advance. One is, of course, the Wyatt Swamp Fight and the other match would be between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

Meltzer noted that the plan is to do a taped match and to use CGI (Computer-generated imagery) effects 'to stimulate an eye being pulled out as the finish'.

As ridiculous as the match stipulation sounds, WWE's plan makes sense on paper as CGI would quite obviously make the job of showing the brutal spot a much easier task.

Speculation on the finish of the Extreme Rules match

The ongoing storyline between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins has revolved around the Eye for an Eye gimmick ever since the Monday Night Messiah shoved Mysterio's face into the steel steps a few weeks ago on RAW.

Mysterio, who is currently working without a WWE contract, was originally supposed to be written off TV as part of the attack. However, things have changed in the past few weeks and Mysterio was given the storyline clearance to compete despite his WWE contract ending months ago.

With Mysterio's WWE contract status up in the air, Meltzer noted two possible finishes for the Extreme Rules match.

If Mysterio has decided not to renew his contract, then he could lose at Extreme Rules, which would write him off TV. If WWE does end up agreeing terms with him regarding a new deal - which is most likely set to happen considering Dominik's impending in-ring debut - then we could see Rollins ending up on the losing side.

While that may sound like a wrong decision, Meltzer noted that WWE could always have Rollins appear wearing an eyepatch until they book a 'magical fixture storyline' for the Monday Night Messiah.

The Eye for an Eye match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' is expected to be a unique cinematic experience that will surely have heavy doses of barbarism and chaos.

In the end, someone is going to suffer a kayfabe eye extraction and it will be interesting to see how WWE uses CGI to pull this brutal stipulation off.