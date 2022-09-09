Details on who Roman Reigns might defend the WWE Universal title against at Crown Jewel - Reports

It has been reported that The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' next title defense will come at Crown Jewel on November 5th. He will not be defending the WWE Undisputed Universal title at Extreme Rules, which is the next Premium Live Event. It is being reported that his next challenger will most likely be either Drew McIntyre or Karrion Kross.

Though Reigns just defeated McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, it is possible that their chapter isn't completely over yet. However, having McIntyre lose twice to Reigns would cause a severe hit to his credibility. It remains to be seen who WWE will finally choose as Roman Reigns' next opponent. There is also a possibility that they will bring someone like Goldberg or Brock Lesnar.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that while Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are in the conversation of being Roman Reigns' next challengers. There is a possibility that bigger names will be brought in, as WWE usually does for Saudi Arabia shows. However, it is certain that it will not be Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens.

''I was told it’s not Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens, even though both have teased it and based on build one would expect those two matches at some point. So that would seem to favor either McIntyre or Karrion Kross, unless they’ve got somebody from the past but at this point they’ve done Goldberg and done Lesnar to death,'' noted Meltzer

Who should face Roman Reigns next?

The Tribal Chief's dominant run as the WWE Universal Champion has left him with very few options for new challengers. He has already defeated top names like Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Drew McIntyre. So there is a high chance that WWE will go with Karrion Kross to give fans a first-time-ever-match.

Kevin Owens, another star Reigns has already defeated as the Universal Champion, would have been a good opponent for Reigns as he has re-invented himself lately. However, as reported, the company doesn't have any plans to give him a main-event spot as of now.

Let us know in the comments section who you would like to see face Roman Reigns next.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. Who deserves a shot at Roman Reigns' title? Seth Rollins Kevin Owens 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil