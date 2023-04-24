Details on Seth Rollins' relationship with WWE management following surprise Backlash announcement - Reports 

It has been reported that WWE higher-ups are seemingly on good terms with Seth Rollins after it was recently announced that he would face Omos at Backlash 2023.

Last week, WWE revealed that the former Universal Champion would go one-on-one with The Nigerian Giant, despite not being involved in a feud with the latter. Since then, many have assumed that Rollins may be displeased with the management following some potential last-minute changes to the star's segment on RAW after WrestleMania 39.

According to Ringside News, WWE's decision to have Rollins go up against Omos is not seen as a punishment for The Visionary's alleged behavior on RAW after 'Mania.

"Seth Rollins vs. Omos for #WWEBacklash had no build prior to its announcement. A lot of fans have questions about this decision. We asked if this match could be a punishment of some kind and were told that "he's far, far away from being punished, not even remotely close." [H/T Ringside News]

In their first-ever match against each other, Seth Rollins will look to defeat Omos at Backlash in Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6.

Former WWE manager on Seth Rollins' match at Backlash

While many were confused by the match being announced out of the blue, some within the business can understand why The Visionary has been booked to face Omos.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) said that the head of creative Triple H might simply be booking this match as a placeholder for Rollins before his next big feud comes along.

"You heard Triple H say, 'The story is never finished.' So, let it play out. See, Puerto Rico is sold out, anyway. So they don't need to burn anything with Seth right now," explained Dutch Mantell. "That may not even be the reason." [From 1:05:11 to 1:05:35]

Besides Seth Rollins vs. Omos, WWE has booked some huge matches for Backlash, including Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, and The Bloodline against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle.

