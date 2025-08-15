Disagreement backstage regarding Brock Lesnar's upcoming WWE match - Reports

Brock Lesnar made a grand return to WWE at SummerSlam in New Jersey, where he set up a feud with John Cena in the latter's final months as a performer. According to a new report, there's a disagreement backstage regarding Lesnar's upcoming match.
Brock Lesnar's last WWE match was two years ago when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023 in Michigan. The Beast Incarnate put The American Nightmare over at the event and disappeared from the product for months. While he was reported to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, the UFC star's name in the Janel Grant lawsuit scrapped any plans of a return for a long time.
According to Bodyslam.net, there's a divide amongst people backstage regarding Brock Lesnar's upcoming rumored bout with John Cena. Many are against the idea of The Beast Incarnate going over The Franchise Player, as this could be Cena's last time in the ring with Lesnar.
Meanwhile, some key figures aren't behind the idea of Brock Lesnar losing his first match in over two years to John Cena. The disagreement hasn't come to a certain conclusion, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for both stars in the coming weeks.
WWE has plans for John Cena and Brock Lesnar next month - Reports
John Cena and Brock Lesnar are no strangers to each other, as Cena first crossed paths with Lesnar during the start of his career. However, management replaced The Beast Incarnate with the likes of Cena and Batista when they wanted new faces in the promotion.
The two crossed paths over a decade later when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012. While The Franchise Player prevailed in their encounter at Extreme Rules 2012, The Beast Incarnate made an example out of John Cena in the coming years at SummerSlam 2014.
According to a report, John Cena and Brock Lesnar's next match would take place in September 2025 at an upcoming premium live event. The live event is set to go head-to-head with AEW's All Out 2025. Moreover, Lesnar was advertised for two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown before the rumored event and match.