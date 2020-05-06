Disappointing update on WWE's plans for Cesaro

Cesaro

Cesaro is one of the most talented athletes not just in WWE but in the entire sports-entertainment industry. Unfortunately, however, the WWE has never truly pushed the Swiss Cyborg as a Singles star.

The former United States Champion revealed on his Twitch stream that he will not be a part of the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV. Here is what Cagesideseats have reported:

For what it’s worth, Cesaro mentioned on his Twitch stream that he won’t be working Money in the Bank.

Cesaro failed to win the MITB qualifier match and could not secure his position in the first-ever 'corporate' Ladder Match.

Cesaro and The Artist Collective

The former Tag Team Champion Cesaro is currently part of a stable with Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While Cesaro and Nakamura have been featured regularly on SmackDown and are currently in a program with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, it is unfortunate that we will not get to see them at Money in the Bank PPV.

What's next for Cesaro?

Cesaro is a powerhouse performer and one of the strongest men in WWE. Hall of Famer Arn Anderson had revealed some time back that the front office in WWE does not view Cesaro as a major Superstar and a big run for the Swiss Superstar should not be expected.

He’s not a favorite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar.

Even though he is one of the most talented Superstars on the roster, Cesaro did not have a match at WrestleMania 36 and won't be featured on MITB as well.

We certainly hope that WWE starts utilizing Cesaro in a better manner and gives him a major push, possibly as a Singles star.