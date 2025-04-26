Donald Trump’s WrestleMania absence explained; note on Roman Reigns' Trump praise [Reports]

The WWE Universe has varying opinions on Donald Trump, but there's no doubting the billionaire's spot in the WrestleMania history books. Roman Reigns is another stand-out superstar at The Showcase of The Immortals, and now he has at least one thing in common with the U.S. President. The 41st edition of the big event is over, and sources are disclosing what happened at WrestleMania Week.

To many, Trump is the most famous inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame. The 45th & 47th President of the United States is seen by most as one of the most polarizing people in the spotlight, but he fit in well with the WWE Universe over the years. Trump was a viral topic of discussion among wrestling fans this month after Reigns made positive remarks about the President. Triple H also had supportive comments, and Donald Trump himself was rumored for WrestleMania 41.

America's Commander-In-Chief was heavily rumored to appear at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, but The Wrestling Observer added that Trump was expected to be there. The 78-year-old businessman never went to Allegiant Stadium and was noticeably missing to some, along with another major name expected: The Rock.

Media in Sin City reportedly listed Donald Trump as coming to 'Mania, but he was never talked about being there ahead of time, at least internally as far as some sources knew. It remains to be seen if WWE and Trump will negotiate some sort of appearance during his second term, but it seems the door is not closed.

The Tribal Chief is still receiving online heat for his supportive comments of the President, as is WWE's Chief Content Officer. Separate from what Triple H said on Flagrant, The Observer noted that Roman's remarks were "for the story," where much of the work was done a few months ago. It was noted Reigns gave the interview to Vanity Fair back in February, despite being published during WrestleMania week.

Roman Reigns targets industry Donald Trump is familiar with

Roman Reigns signed his WWE developmental contract in 2010 and is now thinking about the end of his in-ring career. In the same Vanity Fair interview Roman praised Donald Trump, it was revealed that his WWE contract will expire after WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

The Tribal Chief, who turns 40 years old on May 25, admitted that he was closer to the end of his in-ring career than the beginning. Reigns plans to wrestle a couple more years after the contract expires, then transition into what he called "a less physical form of entertainment," or Hollywood.

Roman supposedly receives a lot of movie scripts, according to the piece, but he hasn't followed up on many roles due to his WWE commitments. He revealed that he plans to stay selective when it's time to pursue acting full-time.

