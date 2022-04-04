Drew McIntyre made major last-minute changes at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Drew McIntyre reportedly turned down a live entrance at WrestleMania 38 so that he could connect with the crowd more.

Initial reports stated that WWE scrapped the Scottish Psychopath's WrestleMania entrance after a tweet from actor and musician Sean Stark. His band was brought in only to be pulled back due to seemingly time constraints.

Fightful Select reported that it was the WWE Superstar's idea to cancel the live performance altogether. It was noted that the entrance would have featured men with kilts and swords as well.

According to the source, McIntyre felt the entrance was not what he needed, and felt he had to connect with the crowd more.

Sean Stark @MourningStark I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 https://t.co/UEfrJJAPZ1

It was also reported that those involved with the entrance were still paid and received all-access passes to WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre won his WrestleMania 38 match

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, the former WWE Champion was involved in a heated feud with Happy Corbin. The duo collided on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

McIntyre also made history by being the first person to ever kick out of Corbin's finisher, End of Days. The former then got the upper hand and won with a Claymore.

As the match ended, The Scottish Terminator had a staredown with Madcap Moss, who was at ringside for Happy Corbin. The segment closed off with Drew swinging the sword towards Moss and cutting the ropes instead.

With a solid finish to the Corbin feud, The Scottish Warrior may be looking at a possible title match for future shows to come. Who do you think should be his next opponent? Sound off in the comments below.

