Early favorites to win the Money In The Bank briefcase revealed - Reports

The Money In The Bank Ladder Match is one of the most exciting matches in WWE. The match gives the top men and women a chance to win a contract that promises them a championship match at a time of their choosing. An early favorite for both matches has been identified.

Last year, Damian Priest beat seven other male competitors to win the Money In The Bank briefcase. However, The Judgment Day member has yet to cash in his shot at a title and has less than four months to do so. On the other hand, IYO SKY beat five other women to win the coveted briefcase. She cashed in her shot at SummerSlam following Bianca Belair's victory over Asuka.

This year's Money In The Bank Premium Live Event will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show is scheduled to take place on July 6. This year's edition will mark the 15th anniversary of the premium live event.

According to Oddschecker, Sami Zayn and Tiffany Stratton are the forerunners to win the briefcase this year.

Close contenders for the men's briefcase are LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, and Grayson Waller.

Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, and Naomi are the next best options in the women's division. The names here are early favorites, and the same may change when the PLE gets closer.

Why has Damian Priest not tried cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins of late?

Damian Priest is four months away from losing his right to a championship match at a time of his choosing. He has tried cashing in his MITB briefcase on Seth Rollins on multiple occasions, but his pursuit has fizzled out in the past couple of months.

During an interview with West Sport, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion explained the reasons behind his reluctance to cash in his briefcase in recent times.

The Judgment Day member stated that Seth Rollins was not medically cleared to compete, which stopped him from being involved in a match. Priest said that he would have to wait for Rollins to be cleared or move to SmackDown and cash in on Roman Reigns.

