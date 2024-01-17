Female WWE star's status of joining Santos Escobar's Legado World Order on SmackDown

In the wake of Santos Escobar's assault on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, the Latino World Order crumbled. Escobar further reinforced his actions by forming a faction of his own with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. He named it Legado World Order, combining the names of Mysterio's and his own previous factions.

It appears the next superstar to join Santos Escobar is NXT's Elektra Lopez. The 31-year-old was part of a tag team alongside Lola Vice. However, this past Tuesday night marked the end of their run together.

Per Ringside News, Lola Vice's future is as a singles competitor in NXT. At the same time, Elektra Lopez's recent appearances on the main roster, including pre-RAW Main Event tapings, suggest that WWE is considering her for a larger role. She is reportedly considered to be Legado World Order's newest member.

Lola Vice eliminated Lopez from the 20-Women Battle Royal to determine the new number one contender to NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at NXT Vengeance Day. After she herself got eliminated, the two brawled up the ramp, which may have signaled the end for their tag team.

Will another WWE Superstar align with Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order?

The word on the rumor mill is that the Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar feud will happen upon the luchador legend's return. Fans online were sent into a frenzy at the prospect of former WWE and AEW star Andrade El Idolo potentially joining either faction on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer, who has been absent on television since the November 10, 2023 episode of the Friday night show, recently praised Dragon Lee. On the Baker Bantering podcast, he stated that Lee reminds him a lot of his younger self:

"I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line," said Mysterio.

The Master of 619 also added that he hopes to make a strong comeback at the Royal Rumble later this month, claiming that Santos Escobar will get his. Check out the details here.

