Former World champion reportedly still has backstage heat in WWE

A former champion in WWE reportedly still has backstage heat in the company several years later.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will take place tomorrow night at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There will be a Men's and Women's WarGames match at the premium live event, as well as two title matches. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, and Gunther will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz. Carlito will also battle Santos Escobar in a singles match tomorrow night.

CM Punk's contract with All Elite Wrestling was terminated on September 2, and it has led many fans to speculate about the controversial star returning to WWE tomorrow night at Survivor Series in Chicago. However, a new report suggests that there is still some backstage heat in WWE with CM Punk.

According to Fightful Select, there is still "plenty of heat on CM Punk." It was stated that amends need to be made, and there was optimism after the 45-year-old showed up backstage at RAW earlier this year. Punk spoke to The Miz and shook Triple H's hand when he showed up for an episode of the red brand in Chicago in April. However, the report added that the feeling of optimism didn't last long following the events that led to Punk's tumultuous exit from All Elite Wrestling.

Kane comments on CM Punk possibly returning to WWE

Wrestling legend Kane recently discussed CM Punk's potential return to the promotion.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kane stated that Punk's return would be a business decision and admitted that he hasn't been following the controversy closely. However, Kane added that he wants the best for everyone involved:

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens." [4:32 – 4:53]

Despite Punk being fired by AEW over two months ago, not a day goes by that he is not a focal point of conversation amongst wrestling fans. Only time will tell what is next for the controversial wrestling star.

