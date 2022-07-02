Former WWE Champion favorite to win 2022 men's Money in the Bank match and cash-in successfully

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is merely hours away, and we now have last-minute betting odds revealing the current favorite to win the men's MITB ladder match.

All seven contestants for the match have already been announced: Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Omos, and Madcap Moss. The question now is, who could earn themselves a guaranteed world title shot anytime and anywhere they want?

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

According to the latest betting odds on Unibet, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is the favorite to win the MITB match tonight with odds of -200. Drew McIntyre is the second favorite to win, followed by Riddle at three. Here are the complete betting odds for this match:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Seth Rollins (-200) Drew McIntyre (+225) Riddle (+375) Sami Zayn (+375) Omos (+1500) Sheamus (+2200) Madcap Moss (+2500)

In addition, the betting odds favor the winner to successfully cash in their Money in the Bank contract and become the new world champion.

Successful cash-in (-215)

Unsuccessful cash-in (+150)

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is held by Roman Reigns, who has been nearly unstoppable for the last two years. He faced Rollins earlier this year at Royal Rumble but lost via disqualification after some amazing mind games from The Architect. The history between the two Shield brothers has made their feuds amazing, and fans might see that again.

Recent reports about WWE's plans for the world title after Money in the Bank

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Rollins is the favorite to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, cash in successfully, and reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes:

"Rollins is the favorite of oddsmakers because of the Cody Rhodes promo which teased the idea of Rollins winning, cashing in, and Rhodes chasing him for the title."

Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and began a long feud against Rollins. The two last faced each other at Hell in a Cell last month, following which Rhodes went on a hiatus as he tore his pectoral muscle.

