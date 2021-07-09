Former WWE Champion 'locked in' for a big return and match against Roman Reigns - Reports

Reports have suggested that John Cena will be returning to WWE to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this year. However, a recent report suggested that these plans could be in trouble as John Cena is set to be part of a movie called Argylle, which will commence production in August.

Multiple reports say Cena's chances of making it to SummerSlam are looking thin due to his new movie commitments. SummerSlam is set to take place on 21st August 2021, which could lead to a clash in John Cena's busy schedule.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that fans need not be worried about Cena being absent from SummerSlam this year. He said that the match between John Cena and Roman Reigns is 'locked in' and will definitely happen at SummerSlam.

"No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is locked in as the main event for the show. However, Cena is in a movie called “Argylle,” a spy thriller which will be shooting in Europe in August. It’s possible he could start after or end prior to the date, or even get a few days off." said Meltzer

Roman Reigns set to face John Cena at SummerSlam

The Tribal Chief will be defending his Universal Championship against Edge at the upcoming Money in the Bank show. However, the chances of The Rater R Superstar winning are slim and Reigns will likely retain.

Once they experience the #IslandOfRelevancy..

They always want more.



Edge’s Bucket List: ✅



ROMAN REIGNS vs EDGE.



1 v 1.



FIRST TIME EVER.



LIVE CROWD. LETS GO! #MITB https://t.co/aj5mTzRopr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 26, 2021

With John Cena set to return soon, it will be interesting to see what route WWE takes to build the match between Cena and Reigns. The two men have met inside the ring in the past, but it was long before Roman Reigns had turned heel.

The fact that John Cena will be unavailable soon after SummerSlam could mean that Roman Reigns will remain the Universal Champion even after his match against John Cena.

