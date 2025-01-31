Former WWE champion spotted ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 - Reports

A major WWE star has reportedly been spotted ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 tomorrow night. The promotion held a Kickoff Show for the PLE today in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been spotted in town ahead of Royal Rumble. Perez lost her title to Giulia at New Year's Evil earlier this month. The 23-year-old has also been seen in the crowd at recent WWE events and was taken away from the January 20 edition of RAW by security, following an altercation with Bayley.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year and went on to capture the WWE Women's Championship from IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. However, The Role Model has been struggling lately and failed to capture the Women's Title from Tiffany Stratton on the January 3 edition of the blue brand. The former leader of Damage CTRL transferred to RAW following the loss to The Buff Barbie and then was defeated by Nia Jax on the red brand.

WWE legend claims Roxanne Perez is a future Hall of Famer

Wrestling veteran Booker T recently claimed that Roxanne Perez would be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame down the line.

Speaking on Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast, the legend discussed Perez's journey to becoming a professional wrestler. Booker T stated that the 23-year-old had already done so much in her career and was destined to become a Hall of Famer someday.

"To see Roxanne Perez go from her mom's house, where she took a six-hour bus ride to Reality of Wrestling just to train, and then to see her get to the next level and become a major star. She's a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She's a Breakout Champion as well. She's done so much at 22 [sic] years old. She's a future Hall of Famer," he said [1:02:53 – 1:03:15]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

Roxanne Perez has claimed that she will not retire from in-ring competition until she has fought a match against AJ Lee. It will be fascinating to see if Perez enters the Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow night.

