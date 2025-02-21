  • home icon
Frustration reportedly growing in WWE's women's division ahead of WrestleMania

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 21, 2025 22:43 GMT
Stratton and Flair are scheduled to battle at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Stratton and Flair are scheduled to battle at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]

The frustration within WWE's women's division is reportedly growing on the road to WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows will take place this April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There was a recent report that female stars in WWE were frustrated, and there has been a follow-up today by Fightful Select. In today's report, additional details regarding the frustration backstage within the women's division were provided.

The report noted that several talents backstage were disappointed with the lack of focus on developing contenders for major titles and the women's tag team division. Some main roster stars expressed frustration as to how the women's division was being treated in NXT as compared to the main roster, who had not been given the same amount of screen time.

It was also shared that some stars were frustrated with redundant storylines in the company and the same stars being featured on television. The report clarified that talents were not bothered by major stars getting screen time but were hoping others could get the chance to shine as well.

The company recently introduced the Women's Intercontinental and Women's United States Championships. Chelsea Green is the reigning Women's United States Champion, and Lyra Valkyria will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Dakota Kai next Monday night on WWE RAW.

WWE legend claims Charlotte Flair is one of the top 3 wrestlers in the world

Kurt Angle recently spoke highly of Charlotte Flair and claimed that she was one of the best wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer complimented Flair's consistency in the ring. He added that the 38-year-old was one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

"Charlotte Flair. She's the most consistent female wrestler. I'd actually consider her the top three best wrestlers in the world right now, male or female." (5:04-5:15)

You can check out the interview with Kurt Angle in the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and will be defending her title against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on the RAW following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1 will earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41 in April.

