WWE Legend Brutus Beefcake has discussed "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's reputation for unruly behavior.

Roddy Piper was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling during the late 1980s and early 1990s. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Piper was one of the definitive villains for WWF during its 'Golden Era', acting as a foil for the likes of Hulk Hogan.

He also hosted his Pipers' Pit talk show. Additionally, he featured in the first-ever WrestleMania main event, teaming with "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff against the team of Hogan and Mr T.

During a recent interview, the former Brutus Beefcake spoke about his friendship with Hot Rod. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, the former barber was asked about Piper's supposed reputation for bar brawling.

Brutus stated that, while Roddy was undoubtedly a tough guy, he spent more time using his talking skills to escape potentially perilous situations. He credited Piper's intelligence for this.

"Roddy was a great talker, I mean, it wasn't that he wasn't a tough guy, he was very tough. But you don't always have to show how tough you are by getting into fights. You can show how smart you are by not getting into fights. And that's what Roddy did. He would talk his way out of anything. I admired him for that, I thought that was great." (2:23 - 2:51)

Brutus Beefcake also discussed how he met "Rowdy" Roddy Piper

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also detailed how he met the They Live star.

Brutus noted that he'd first met Piper while working in the territories – more specifically Oregon, where Roddy lived. He also noted, however, that he and Piper didn't spend that much time together until they were both part of the World Wrestling Federation.

"He was in Oregon. He lived right there outside Portland, on a farm. His wife and kids, they still do, I'm pretty sure. Still live on the farm that Roddy built, that he built up there and stuff. We didn't get to spend much time- I saw him pass, and he would come into the territory, work shows for Don, so I'd get to hang out with him then, but I didn't really get to hang with Roddy until '83 when I came into WWF." (1:20 - 2:01)

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper passed away on July 31st, 2015 due to cardiac arrest. Prior to his death, Hot Rod had battled cancer for many years.

