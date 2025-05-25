Huge backstage report on Seth Rollins' stable after Bronson Reed officially becomes its new member

One of the most shocking moments of Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX saw Bronson Reed returning to WWE and aligning with Seth Rollins' group. However, it's now being reported that the company had no plans to include any new members until a few weeks back.

Ad

Rollins and Bron Breakker were in action at the recently concluded show, where they took on the duo of CM Punk and Sami Zayn. Just when it looked like Punk and Zayn were inching close towards a win, Bronson Reed showed up for the first time since Survivor Series 2024 and attacked Punk. The numbers advantage helped Rollins and Breakker to eventually capitalize and secure the win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the match, Bronson Reed was officially confirmed as the new member of the stable as he stood alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Fightful Select has now shared some interesting details about the stable in a new report. It was noted that Reed's addition to the group was a surprise, as WWE had no plans to include any new names until WrestleMania 41 week.

The most puzzling part about Bronson Reed joining the faction was the fact that before his injury, he was involved in a heated feud with Seth Rollins. The two defeated each other once before Reed was pulled from TV. It remains to be seen if Rollins or Reed will issue an explanation about resolving their differences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More