Injured 47-year-old superstar backstage at WWE RAW - Reports

An injured 47-year-old WWE Superstar is reportedly backstage for tonight's episode of RAW.

Bobby Roode hasn't competed in a match since June of last year. The former NXT Champion suffered a severe neck injury and recently announced that he underwent successful neck fusion surgery last year. The veteran's career spans decades, from IMPACT Wrestling to NJPW and finally WWE. There were rumors that Roode was backstage for SummerSlam this past Saturday night in Detroit.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Bobby Roode is expected to be backstage for tonight's edition of RAW at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roode will reportedly be working as a producer for tonight's show.

Fightful's report added that Roode's name wasn't listed on the run sheets for SummerSlam, and the veteran is likely shadowing someone to train.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praises Bobby Roode

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently praised Bobby Roode and claimed that you cannot find a better human being.

Roode had the most success of his career in IMPACT and is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He became NXT Champion after joining the promotion but hasn't had the same amount of success on the main roster. The veteran is a former United States Champion, 24/7 Champion, and three-time tag team champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the former WWE writer claimed that he would want to have Roode working for every company he was a part of.

"I would have Robert Roode in every single locker room of every company I was a part of without a shadow of a doubt. You cannot have a better human being, a better team player, a better professional. I mean one thousand percent, bro," said Vince Russo. [From 05:26 to 05:27]

Roode has had an incredible career in the ring and will likely excel as a producer backstage. It will be interesting to see if the former champion ever returns to the squared circle sometime down the line.

