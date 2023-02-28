Jimmy Uso to team up with new tag team partner on WWE RAW after issues with Jey Uso continue - Reports

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has been torn between his family and Sami Zayn over the last few weeks. His absence from The Bloodline has resulted in Jimmy Uso potentially teaming up with a new partner on this week's RAW.

Jey has maintained his distance from the villainous faction ever since Sami Zayn broke apart from them at Royal Rumble. The SmackDown star's status with The Bloodline is unclear and what transpired on the blue brand last week added further confusion.

Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn were involved in a confrontation on Friday night which soon turned into a brawl. However, Jey refused to choose sides and watched all the action unfold from the sidelines. While the twin brothers have been competing together at recent live events, Jey has been making his entrance separately.

Tensions within the group seem to be at an all-time high as Jimmy will reportedly team up with Solo Sikoa for the first time ever on TV programming on this week's RAW. The duo have teamed up during dark matches in the past.

According to Xero News, Jimmy and Solo will take on The Street Profits to kickstart this week's edition of the flagship show.

WWE star Jey Uso has been teasing going after Roman Reigns

The story of The Bloodline started with a feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. The former was constantly tormented and emotionally manipulated by The Tribal Chief before finally joining forces with him. It seems like Jey wants to be the one to end the saga as well.

Ever since the end of Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has been teasing another showdown with The Bloodline leader. He also stopped Reigns from attacking Sami Zayn with a chair at Elimination Chamber but was accidentally speared by the former NXT Champion.

While Jey Uso is currently seemingly against his own blood, WWE's rumored plans for him at WrestleMania 39 include him teaming up with Jimmy to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It'll be interesting to see how Triple H and co. start the build-up for the match.

