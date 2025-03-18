John Cena set for career-changing award as part of WrestleMania celebrations - Reports

John Cena is reportedly set to receive a major award during the WWE WrestleMania weekend this year. The legend will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows next month in Las Vegas.

According to a PWInsider report, Cena will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania. The company On Location, which organizes VIP experience for WWE and other brands, is offering a special lunch with John Cena on Saturday, April 19.

The price to attend is a staggering $25,000 per person and is limited to twenty fans total. Those who attend will get to have a meal with Cena and watch him receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The event will take place at a "five-star restaurant" in Las Vegas.

Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month and turned heel at the premium live event by aligning with The Rock. Rhodes and The Cenation Leader had a promo last night on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium.

Vince Russo claims WWE made a mistake with John Cena and Cody Rhodes' promo last night on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes the promo between John Cena and Cody Rhodes should have been the final segment of RAW last night.

Cena and Rhodes kicked off last night's episode of RAW with an intense promo. Bron Breakker successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in the main event before confronting Penta.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that he would have built the entire show around the promo between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

"Again, bro, somebody said it earlier, you've got Cena and Cody Rhodes in the building and you're ending with Bron Breakker and Penta. That's all you need to know. That's all you need to know. Because if I've got those two in the building, this three hour show is being written around them. So we're taking Cena and we're taking Cody and we are laying out the whole show," he said [From 1:05:55 onwards]

Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion next month at WrestleMania 41.

