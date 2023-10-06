Latest on Roman Reigns possibly fighting 46-year-old WWE legend - Reports

The Bloodline member Roman Reigns was reportedly set to lock horns with the WWE legend at the upcoming Crown Jewel show. However, as per the latest reports, those plans might fiddle away.

It was noted that The Tribal Chief will face John Cena at the 2023 Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia. Over the past few years, the 16-time World Champion and Reigns have met inside the ring several times.

In their last one-on-one singles match, Cena challenged the 38-year-old star for his Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022. However, the Leader of Cenation failed to dethrone The Bloodline leader to become a 17-time World Champion.

John Cena is currently feuding with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The multi-time world champion will team up with LA Knight to take on The Bloodline members at Fastlane 2023.

Interestingly, it was first noted that Reigns vs. Cena is a possibility heading at Crown Jewel. However, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. John Cena is not the match planned for the show in Saudi Arabia.

"Although the promos where the Bloodline and Heyman talk of Cena as 'the second greatest wrestler of all-time,' with the idea Reigns is the greatest and a play off Cena’s WWE tag line of being the greatest, and Cena also at this point scheduled for Crown Jewel, it was confirmed to us that Reigns vs. Cena is not the match planned for the show." (H/T WON)

Roman Reigns reported status for next week's WWE NXT

On this week's episode of NXT, Carmelo Hayes announced that John Cena will be on the show to be in his corner during his match against Bron Breakker.

By the orders of The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman will also be on the NXT to be in Breakker's corner. Given that The Wiseman will be on the developmental brand, fans speculated about Reigns' status on WWE's third brand.

Xero News has reported that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion won't make an appearance on next week's NXT.

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline leader makes a surprise appearance on the upcoming edition of NXT to support Breakker.

