Logan Paul's WWE future takes an unexpected turn - Reports

Logan Paul's future in WWE could end up taking an unexpected turn. The Maverick was last seen in the company at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler teamed up with John Cena to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a losing effort.

Ad

While he has remained absent from WWE since then, he is expected to be involved at SummerSlam. Over the years, he has become a staple at The Biggest Party of the Summer, having competed in the last three events against established names.

This year, however, it appears he could be featured in a surprise storyline. According to PWInsider, the former United States Champion is slated to be in a program with country music star Jelly Roll.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far in his WWE career, Logan Paul has faced off against The Miz, Ricochet, and LA Knight at SummerSlam, but it looks like he will be headed in a different direction, working with a celebrity this time around.

This update from PWInsider comes after they reported that Jelly Roll has been training to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. It was also mentioned that the plans are for the singer to be aligned with a top babyface.

Ad

Right now, it is unclear whether Logan will face Jelly Roll in singles action or if there will be a tag team match. WWE has already announced that the two-time Grammy-nominated artist will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Logan Paul names his dream opponent

Logan Paul has an impressive list of opponents throughout his WWE tenure so far, from Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes. There is still one name, though, that Logan wants to face in the ring. He stated that The Rock is his dream opponent while answering fan questions in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said. [3:50-3:58]

Ad

The Rock and Logan did some collaborative work in the past, but following the YouTuber's controversy in Japan, The Great One distanced himself from any future partnerships.

Given the recent reports involving Jelly Roll, a match with The Rock might not happen any time soon for Logan Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE