Logan Paul's WWE future takes an unexpected turn - Reports

Logan Paul's future in WWE could end up taking an unexpected turn. The Maverick was last seen in the company at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler teamed up with John Cena to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a losing effort.
While he has remained absent from WWE since then, he is expected to be involved at SummerSlam. Over the years, he has become a staple at The Biggest Party of the Summer, having competed in the last three events against established names.
This year, however, it appears he could be featured in a surprise storyline. According to PWInsider, the former United States Champion is slated to be in a program with country music star Jelly Roll.
So far in his WWE career, Logan Paul has faced off against The Miz, Ricochet, and LA Knight at SummerSlam, but it looks like he will be headed in a different direction, working with a celebrity this time around.
This update from PWInsider comes after they reported that Jelly Roll has been training to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. It was also mentioned that the plans are for the singer to be aligned with a top babyface.
Right now, it is unclear whether Logan will face Jelly Roll in singles action or if there will be a tag team match. WWE has already announced that the two-time Grammy-nominated artist will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown.
Logan Paul names his dream opponent
Logan Paul has an impressive list of opponents throughout his WWE tenure so far, from Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes. There is still one name, though, that Logan wants to face in the ring. He stated that The Rock is his dream opponent while answering fan questions in a video he uploaded on his YouTube channel.
"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said. [3:50-3:58]
The Rock and Logan did some collaborative work in the past, but following the YouTuber's controversy in Japan, The Great One distanced himself from any future partnerships.
Given the recent reports involving Jelly Roll, a match with The Rock might not happen any time soon for Logan Paul.
