Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson announced their Impact Wrestling signing during the Talk'N Shop podcast live stream and the Good Brothers also confirmed that they would appear at the Slammiversary PPV.

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

Gallows and Anderson also revealed that they had signed a two-year deal with Impact Wrestling, which would also permit them to work dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Wrestling Inc revealed a few details regarding the original Impact Wrestling plans for Gallows and Anderson in an exclusive report.

The plan was for Gallows and Anderson to assault Tessa Blanchard in Slammiversary's main event. However, Tessa Blanchard's release and Impact stripping her of the world title led to the apparent change in plans.

The idea to attack Blanchard reportedly came from Gallows and Anderson as they felt that the angle would generate a significant amount of heat.

The Good Brothers in Impact Wrestling

Gallows and Anderson spoke in length about their WWE stint, interactions with Triple H and Paul Heyman, their failed AEW signing, and various topics during the stacked Talk'N Shop podcast episode which featured Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin and Rocky Romero.

It was revealed that Impact Wrestling Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore contacted Gallows and Anderson after the duo was released from WWE.

Advertisement

D'Amore believed that Impact Wrestling needed more prominent names on the roster and he pushed hard to get Gallows and Anderson on board.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy was the first to confirm on June 30th that the Impact Wrestling signing was a done deal. Gary had also noted that the Impact deal would allow Gallows and Anderson to also return to NJPW, which ended up being accurate.

I've been told Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal. The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause. The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW.

I've been told Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal.



The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause.



The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

Gallows and Anderson reportedly stand to make pretty much the same amount of money than they used to from their WWE contract. There is a possibility that they may pocket more money as the 2-year Impact contract, coupled with the opportunities for NJPW, does sound quite lucrative.