Major Drew McIntyre update - Reports

A new report has provided a major update on WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. This development has emerged ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown.
The Scottish Warrior locked horns with Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. After using weapons such as steel steps, chairs, and tables, the former World Heavyweight Champion defeated The Archer of Infamy in a dominant fashion in Las Vegas.
Later, on the April 25, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre defeated LA Knight by DQ. With this victory over The Megastar, the 39-year-old star became the number-one contender for Jacob Fatu's United States Championship.
According to a latest report from PWInsider, The Scottish Psychopath is slated to take up a "major film role" in Hollywood. The report further indicated that discussions surrounding McIntyre's potential foray into acting had been ongoing "for months," suggesting he might be the next WWE personality to successfully transition into a career as a star in films or television.
Analyst says Drew McIntyre will eventually beat WWE legend
John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player is now set to defend his title against Randy Orton at the upcoming premium live event, Backlash.
Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that John Cena would eventually turn babyface and then feud with The Scottish Warrior. The analyst believed this rivalry would culminate in a victory for the 39-year-old star, elevating his status in the company.
"So, Cena turning [sic] babyface and then ending the year in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, because if John Cena ends his year in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, then Drew McIntyre has now become The Chosen One as was prophesized years and years and years ago. And, by the way, spoiler alert, ultimately, Drew beats John Cena," Roberts said.
Only time will reveal when McIntyre will step away from professional wrestling for his reported major film role.