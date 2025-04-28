39-year-old former WWE Champion, not Cody Rhodes, will eventually defeat John Cena, says analyst

John Cena is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton ahead of WWE Backlash. However, a WWE analyst recently suggested that The Franchise Player would eventually suffer a defeat at the hands of another former world champion.

After turning heel and aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, Cena successfully captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He will now defend the title against Randy Orton at Backlash in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed the 17-time World Champion could later turn babyface again by disobeying The Final Boss, which could lead to him losing the title. He also proposed that the TKO board of directors member could then recruit Drew McIntyre to go after Cena.

The 41-year-old recalled The Scottish Warrior taking shots at The Franchise Player ahead of Elimination Chamber. He also pointed out that McIntyre did the same last Friday on SmackDown, suggesting he is seemingly planting the seeds for a future feud with Cena. Roberts added that the 39-year-old former WWE Champion would eventually beat Cena at the end of the year to elevate his status going into 2026 and fulfill the prophecy of being "The Chosen One."

"So, Cena turning babyface and then ending the year in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, because if John Cena ends his year in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, then Drew McIntyre has now become The Chosen One as was prophesized years and years and years ago. And, by the way, spoiler alert, ultimately, Drew beats John Cena. And we go into 2026 with Drew McIntyre still not world champion but having been the one to beat John Cena," he said. [From 28:51 - 29:35]

Sam Roberts wants John Cena to lose the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

On a previous episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested a scenario where John Cena would lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam after disobeying The Rock during the match.

The 41-year-old added that The Franchise Player would then shake The American Nightmare's hand and take out The Final Boss.

"This is how I would book SummerSlam today. Today, as we speak. Cody Rhodes goes to SummerSlam, challenges John Cena, The Rock shows up, tries to have John Cena do something to Cody Rhodes, John Cena refuses, Cody Rhodes beats him, John Cena shakes Cody Rhodes' hand. The Rock comes in to try to say something to John Cena, John Cena takes out The Rock," he said.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Cena in the coming months before his retirement.

