Major news on Goldberg’s WWE schedule ahead of his retirement - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will square off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The WCW legend had a heated exchange with The Imperium leader at Bad Blood Premium Live Event last October, and since then, there have been rumors of his return and a clash against The Ring General.

Goldberg returned to WWE last week on RAW to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion. With over two weeks left till Saturday Night's Main Event, there is an update on the legend's full schedule ahead of his retirement match against the Austrian star. According to a report by PWInsiderElite.com, Da Man's appearance on tonight's episode of the red brand is part of a broader schedule leading up to his final clash.

According to the report, the current plan is for Goldberg to appear in all the episodes of RAW leading up to Saturday Night's Main Event, except for next week's episode of the red brand in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It will be interesting to see what the Hall of Famer has to say in tonight's episode of the red brand.

Gunther won back the World Heavyweight Title from Jey Uso on the June 9 episode of RAW in a shocking manner. Goldberg would be his first opponent in his second run as the World Champion.

Jey Uso losing the gold to Gunther within 51 days of winning it was indeed a shocker for the fans. It was later rumored that Triple H made the final call to take off the title from The Yeet Master's shoulders.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, former WWE manager Jim Cornette noted that although Jey was an established superstar on RAW, keeping him as the champion for long would have backfired against the company.

"Gunther needs the belt more than Jey [Uso] does because Gunther needs to keep his heat, Gunther needs to be a monster that still needs to be slayed, and it's rare when it happens. Whereas Jey now has had it long enough, as I said, that it wasn't a fluke, but you avoid some blowback because at some point, everybody likes the music, everybody likes the entrance, everybody likes Jey and his promos and the way he sounds and feels, heartfelt. But sooner or later, they are going to start looking at him and go, 'Wait a minute, Jey's the World Champion with this roster? With all of these guys?'" said Jim Cornette. [From 01:45 to 02:27]

However, Jey Uso could get back in the title picture, as he is set to face Cody Rhodes to secure a spot in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament against Randy Orton at WWE Night of Champions.

If Uso wins the tournament, he will get the opportunity to challenge Gunther for the title at WWE SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if there's something more interesting and exciting for Jey Uso fans.

