Major plans for Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker split revealed-Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE's plans for splitting Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The two stars constitute a popular heel stable on RAW that also features Paul Heyman and "Big" Bronson Reed.

According to a recent report from Bodyslam.net, the wrestling promotion's long-term vision for the faction is to have Breakker eventually turn his back on The Visionary. The Wiseman is also expected to join forces with the 27-year-old. Although the split is reportedly a long way away, the groundwork has already been laid.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed assisted Seth Rollins in winning the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match. The duo also tried to help the 39-year-old cash in the MITB contract at WWE Night of Champions. However, Rollins was denied the opportunity as multiple stars showed up, and the PLE ended with John Cena pinning CM Punk to retain his title.

Popular WWE Superstar called out Seth Rollins ahead of in-ring clash

Seth Rollins is scheduled to wrestle former WWE United States Champion LA Knight later this week at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Megastar recently issued a warning to The Visionary ahead of the much-awaited bout.

In a recent X/Twitter update, LA Knight accused the former World Heavyweight Champion of running away from him and CM Punk. The 42-year-old insinuated that he would flatten Rollins with a BFT to secure the win at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he did not care about being outnumbered by Seth's stablemates.

"Man, you ran away from CM Punk. You ran away from me. CM Punk is a little bit hot that I got a little piece of you. But I tell you what, whether I get a piece of you or whether he gets a piece of you doesn't matter to me. Doesn't make a damn bit of difference. Here's why. Because at the end of the day, I've got you one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event. And what that means is, my man, BFT Yeah! But you can bet there's gonna to be a whole hell of a lot more. And for your boys, if they want to show up, I just might have something for them too. Yeah," he said.

Seth Rollins and LA Knight have never competed against each other in a singles match. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two square off for the first time this Saturday.

