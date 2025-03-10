Major scrapped plans for Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown revealed - Reports

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over Friday's SmackDown and the scathing promo delivered by Cody Rhodes. The second-generation superstar addressed John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott, and really turned the heat up on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Sources are now revealing an interesting angle nixed by WWE officials.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment's Undisputed Champion is approaching one year with the title. Rhodes will face Cena at WrestleMania 41 one year after dethroning Roman Reigns. The new feud with Cena shocked the wrestling world at Elimination Chamber but really hooked many viewers in with Cody's passionate promo on SmackDown, his first since the big heel turn last Saturday.

The American Nightmare was scheduled for another SmackDown segment that ended up scrapped from the lineup, according to Fightful Select. The backstage segment would have featured Cody and R-Truth, who has not taken the Cenation leader's heel turn well.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Sources were not clear on why WWE nixed the segment from SmackDown, but backstage speculation is that the content would have impacted the significance of the earlier in-ring promo. The final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber featured a locker-room comedy segment with Truth and Rhodes. This was very well received and the veterans were praised.

Rhodes' promo kicked off hour three of SmackDown. No producer was assigned to the segment on the internal sheet, but Supervising Producer Michael Kirshenbaum of WWE's creative writing team was the listed writer. The nixed segment with Cody and Truth was to air after DIY's interview, right before the main event.

Ad

Cody Rhodes rumored for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment's RAW brand will return to Madison Square Garden in less than two hours. SmackDown Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair were spotted in New York City earlier today, fueling rumors on appearances for tonight.

Officials have since confirmed that the Undisputed Champion will be at The World's Most Famous Arena tonight. Rhodes was confirmed to be at RAW and Belair was not, but The EST is likely to appear after being on the show the past few weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback