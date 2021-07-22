Major sign Daniel Bryan is done with WWE for good - Reports

AEW has made headlines recently with rumors of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk possibly signing for the promotion.

Now, a new tweet from WrestleVotes adds some credence to the reports that Bryan is definitely done with WWE, stating that the former World Champion hasn't been featured in creative discussions for months.

Regarding the Daniel Bryan rumor since I’ve got a TON of questions on it: I don’t have many direct AEW contacts, however, I did ask my WWE contacts when’s the last time Bryan’s name has been brought up within creative or even talked about? “Months” was the answer. So that’s that. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 22, 2021

A report earlier this week also revealed that WWE had not planned to make any Daniel Bryan toys or figures in the lead-up to Christmas, which was another indicator that he had definitely left the company.

Are CM Punk and Daniel Bryan heading to AEW?

Yesterday was a big news day as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful indicated that he'd heard CM Punk was preparing to return to wrestling and that AEW would be his most likely destination.

Things got even wilder when BodySlam.Net reported that Punk wouldn't be going to AEW alone if he does, as former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has already signed for the company.

CM Punk walked out of WWE many years ago and has never been back as an in-ring competitor since. A few months ago, Daniel Bryan lost a match against Roman Reigns with the stipulation forcing him to leave Friday Night SmackDown.

Either one would be a massive signing for AEW. But the possibility of seeing both of them together in Tony Khan's promotion would be monumental.

