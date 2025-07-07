Major superstar not seen in 337 days set to appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

A major star is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He has not been seen in the promotion for 337 days.
Jelly Roll is an avid WWE fan and has made numerous appearances for the promotion over the past few years. He appeared at last year's SummerSlam where he performed God Bless America as well as his own song, Liar. He got involved in the action later in the show when he Chokeslamed Austin Theory and hit Grayson Waller with a chair. World Wrestling Entertainment announced that the country music star was set to return this week on SmackDown. It was previously reported that he would also be involved in a storyline heading into this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.
According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE sources have confirmed that Jelly Roll is scheduled for SmackDown this week and will also be involved at SummerSlam 2025.
AJ Styles is reportedly expected to have his last match at WWE SummerSlam 2025
AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. After making a name for himself in TNA Wrestling, he capitalized on his brand name and moved to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became a major star. Following this, he moved to World Wrestling Entertainment, where he found instant success and won the WWE Championship. However, he has not won a title in the last few years, which has led to speculation that the Phenomenal One could leave the Stamford-based promotion for AEW.
Interestingly, it was recently reported that his contract was being extended for a year. Now, Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net has reported that Styles was enjoying his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut and would retire there. When a fan asked him if Styles would hang up his boots at SummerSlam after his match against Dominik Mysterio, Hays replied that that was the expectation.
"That’s the expectation," Hays wrote.
It will be interesting to see whether AJ Styles does retire at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.
