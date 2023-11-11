Major turn reportedly set for WWE SmackDown 

WWE SmackDown tonight will air live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel. The build for Survivor Series on November 25 will also commence on this show.

Per BWE on Twitter/X, a major turn is expected to happen on tonight's show. However, it wasn't revealed who or what about.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane resurfacing on WWE TV will make a huge impact on the blue brand. The seeds were already planted last Saturday night as Bayley looked perplexed at what was going on in the ring. Sane helped IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

AJ Styles was seemingly slated to return after a one-month hiatus tonight, but the latest report is negative, as the company may have other plans. This does not rule out a surprise comeback, nonetheless.

What else to look forward to on WWE SmackDown?

A women's WarGames match could be announced tonight, following the pattern on RAW, where the men's contest was made official by Adam Pearce. Nick Aldis may have something to say or do about it, as the two GMs have teased competition.

LA Knight fell to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. The latter is rumored to sit on the bench for Survivor Series, meaning viewers likely won't be seeing the part-timer for the rest of 2023. This leaves more questions than answers about what is next for The Megastar of WWE.

While LWO and Bobby Lashley's faction have been at odds with each other of late, the bigger story coming out of Crown Jewel is that Rey Mysterio dropped the US Championship to Logan Paul. Santos Escobar inadvertently helped in the result. The latter claimed that he will get the new champion for cheating to win.

Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena is another monumental story, with Paul Heyman already bragging about it. Viewers can expect more of that, and possibly a follow-up feud for The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Which superstar do you believe is likely to make the turn as reported? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here