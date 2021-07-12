Major update on Daniel Bryan's WWE status - Reports

Daniel Bryan has reportedly been removed from WWE projects recently. A report claims that he has been removed from projects along with other performers who are no longer with the company.

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez stated that WWE is currently working on a project, which he believes could be a video game.

WWE wouldn't have any reason to pay royalties to those who are no longer with the company. As a result, it's easy to see why Daniel Bryan and several former Superstars have been removed from the project.

"I’m not sure if it’s the video game or what it is but one of these projects that involves obviously the wrestlers in WWE, they were alerted today that this person, this person, this person, this person, this person no longer with WWE and one of the people they mentioned was Daniel Bryan," said Alvarez. "Realistically, he’s not with the company, that’s true, but that is an indication that at this point, [they will] take him out of whatever project this is because he’s not with this company," said Alvarez about the Daniel Bryan situation. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Alvarez noted that if Daniel Bryan is to make a surprise return to WWE, those involved in the current project probably wouldn't know about it.

Will Daniel Bryan return to WWE?

Daniel Bryan in WWE

Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expired earlier this year, with his last match coming against Roman Reigns in April.

There were reports earlier this year of WWE and Japanese promotion New Japan Pro-Wrestling discussing a working relationship.. The report claimed that one of the major reasons for the rumored deal was for WWE to allow Bryan to wrestle in Japan.

Bryan's name has been mentioned on WWE television recently in the feud between Edge and Roman Reigns on SmackDown. That being said, a recent report states that the on-screen usage of Bryan's name does not indicate that he will return to the company.

What do you think about Bryan's removal from this mysterious project? Sound off in the comments below.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Colin Tessier