Major update on real-life Bloodline member's WWE status - Reports

A real-life member of The Bloodline has not competed in a WWE match since last year. Now there appears to be a major update in the contract status of the star.

WWE veteran Tamina has not wrestled a match since February 2023. She battled Michin on the February 27, 2023 tapings of Main Event and lost to the former member of The O.C. in the match.

A recent report from Fightful Select notes that while Tamina has not appeared on WWE television for a while, she is still under contract with the Stamford-based promotion "for now". The veteran was not eligible to be selected in this year's WWE Draft.

Tamina's father, Jimmy Snuka, married into the Anoa'i family and that is how she is related to The Bloodline. Wrestling fans recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the company's use of Tamina and some even suggested that the veteran is now retired. Some fans felt that she should have joined The Bloodline while she was an active superstar in the company.

Former WWE writer admits he didn't recognize Tamina on RAW

Vince Russo admitted that he didn't realize it was Tamina at first when the veteran appeared on a November 2021 episode of RAW. Tamina has not performed on the red brand since November 14, 2022. Her last RAW appearance was in another loss to Michin (Mia Yim) in a singles match.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW in 2021, Russo stated that it took him a moment to realize that it was Tamina on his television screen when she confronted Bianca Belair.

"But again, bro, the way the match was made. Bianca Belair is talking about Doudrop, and I didn't even remember the last time, bro; for a second, I didn't realize it was Tamina. I was like, 'Oh, that's Tamina', but that's the angle. So, Bianca Belair isn't even thinking about Tamina, who she has got a match with right now, but she is thinking about Doudrop (now known as Piper Niven)," said Russo.

The 46-year-old is a nine-time 24/7 Champion and has captured the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Natalya during her career. It will be interesting to see if she appears for the company again sometime down the line.

