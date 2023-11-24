Major update regarding CM Punk's status ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023 - Reports

CM Punk's return to WWE is still the biggest question across the world of sports entertainment heading into the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report, there's an update regarding The Straight Edge Superstar's status ahead of the event in Chicago.

Earlier this year, AEW fired CM Punk following a successful All In in London, where he defeated Samoa Joe. However, fans were disheartened and wanted him to return to the world of professional wrestling by returning to WWE for the first time in over nine years as an active performer.

Survivor Series 2023 is less than forty-eight hours away, and fans want him to appear at the event. According to Dave Meltzer on WON, there is a possibility that Punk's return is a well-kept secret, and the management might make him appear on SmackDown. Check it out:

"If WWE was to bring in Punk, this night or Smackdown the night before would be the place to debut him. We’ve seen no evidence this is happening and those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret."

However, he also added that there is still some negativity around The Straight Edge Superstar, but the creative isn't combative with the audience like the last regime.

"From the start we were told that while there is negativity about Punk, they are not completely opposed to it if the idea is it’s something they have to do in regard to fan response. While every creative head has their plan, this creative side is not looking at being combative with the audience like Vince McMahon often was."

CM Punk has previously won the WWE Championship at Survivor Series

In 2011, CM Punk became the biggest name in the world of professional wrestling when he broke kayfabe and dropped the infamous pipebomb on John Cena, Vince McMahon, and the promotion. However, the Summer Punk was slowed down when he feuded with Triple H.

After losing the title, he feuded with Triple H and lost at Night of Champions. Later, he even teamed up with The King of Kings against The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) at Vengence 2011 before the two went their separate ways, and The Stright Edge Superstar went back for his title.

After weeks of feuding with Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk finally received a shot at the WWE Champion at Survivor Series 2011. The two stars gave their best, but Del Rio lost the match and the title after he tapped out to the Anaconda Vice.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.