Major update on the return of popular WWE show - Reports

WWE has aired a vast lineup of programs over the years. The offerings include flagship shows like RAW and Superstars of Wrestling, specials such as Tribute to The Troops and Saturday Night's Main Event, and reality-themed shows including Total Divas and Tough Enough. The World Wrestling Entertainment Network paved the way for an influx of content, and finally, there's an inside update on what really happened to a fan-favorite series.

WWE Network launched in February 2014 as a massive game-changer for the company. A sudden increase in daily content led to a new show premiering on October 2, 2019, titled WWE's The Bump. The hour-long show aired every Wednesday on the Network, YouTube, X/Twitter, and Facebook. Kayla Braxton initially hosted, along with Ryan Pappolla, Matt Camp, McKenzie Mitchell, Dan Vollmayer, and Evan T. Mack, but others joined the cast later, including Sam Roberts. The Bump aired for 290 episodes over six seasons, ending on May 26, 2024.

World Wrestling Entertainment's The Bump will not be returning, which has been clear for some time now. Multiple outlets have noted how there was never talk of what exactly happened with the show after rumors of a short five-week hiatus. When no update came, it was reported in late September that the show was "99.9% gone forever," but no further explanation was provided. PWN's Cory Hays has now revealed an update.

The Bump's unfortunate status was reiterated this weekend by Hays after Ryan Pappolla was let go from his media role, pointing to how all of the originals have either left or been released. It was also revealed that there were plans for the show to return in July 2024. However, it was never brought back for two reasons: Endeavor acquiring the promotion to merge with UFC for TKO, and the company HQ moving to the new facilities in downtown Stamford.

The WWE Podcast Network launched in August 2019 with Corey Graves' After The Bell, and The New Day's Feel The Power. The third podcast was added in April 2020: The Bump. The audio version of the web series featured highlights and interviews and was nixed in July 2020 after 24 episodes.

Netflix to premiere new series: WWE Unreal

World Wrestling Entertainment and Netflix are set to premiere a controversial new series this summer. WWE Unreal promises to give fans never-before-seen access to the creative team and the real lives of superstars.

"Coming to Netflix this summer. For the first time ever, step into the writers room and outside the ring with your favorite superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight," Netflix's description on X/Twitter stated.

The premiere date for Unreal has not been confirmed as of now. The show has been the subject of heated debates in recent weeks as some fans and those in the industry feel like the company is pulling back the curtain a little too much. Steve Austin recently shared his thoughts on officials breaking kayfabe in the modern era.

