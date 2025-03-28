Major update on Rey Fenix's WWE future - Reports

Rey Fenix has reportedly signed with WWE, but his future remains a mystery as of now. A new report has provided an update on the high-flyer.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Rey Fenix had officially signed on the dotted line and was headed to the Stamford-based promotion. Fenix's brother, Penta, also joined the company a few months ago and has since become a staple of Monday Night RAW.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fenix would not make his debut until after WrestleMania 41. Many expected him to form a tag team with his brother, but the management had other plans. He could debut on Friday Night SmackDown after The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

WWE has been airing vignettes to seemingly tease the former AEW star's arrival to the blue brand. If the reports are true, it'll be interesting to see how Fenix fares in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE veteran thinks Penta and Fenix could replace Rey Mysterio in the company

Penta and Rey Fenix are arguably two of the most popular luchadors in the United States' pro wrestling scene. El Zero Miedo has impressed fans and veterans since his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, and Fenix is expected to do the same. Tommy Dreamer thinks the company can make good use of the duo.

On Busted Open, the WWE veteran said Rey Mysterio could pass the torch to The Lucha Brothers when he decides to retire. Dreamer felt the company would benefit a lot from having Penta and Fenix represent lucha libre on a big platform.

"He being Penta had so much buzz forever, and then to finally get to where he is. Again, think of the marketing, his size. People don't realize how much of a bigger dude he is, and his in-ring ability is phenomenal. The masks alone, the t-shirts; eventually Rey Mysterio will retire. So, who's going to be the next person to step up and be that person? He's definitely one of them. Same with his brother [Rey Fenix]," Dreamer said. (From 11:15 to 11:49)

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Fenix and Penta following WrestleMania 41.

