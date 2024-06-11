Major update on Ricochet; not done with WWE after all? - Reports

Ricochet's WWE future has been arguably the biggest pro wrestling news story from the last week. The multi-time champion was reported to be on his way out of the company to sign with AEW, but new details have just leaked from backstage and now apparently anything could happen moving forward.

The Excellence Of Elevation gave his notice to the sports entertainment giant last weekend, ahead of his contract expiring this summer. Multiple industry-wide sources expect Ricochet to sign with AEW. It was reported that officials already began working on plans to write the former Lucha Underground star out of the company, including the Speed Championship loss after SmackDown.

It was reported that Bron Breakker would be the one to send The Highlight Of The Night packing and that there was internal talk of Ricochet potentially finishing up at RAW last night.

RAW saw Bron Breakker defeat Ilja Dragunov in a continuation of the feud that has included Ricochet over recent weeks. The former PWG World Champion saved The Mad Dragon by taking out Breakker after the match, but cameras later caught Rick Steiner's son sending Dragunov into a production case with a Spear. He then beat up Ricochet and lawn-darted him into a truck. The Big Bad Booty Nephew proceeded to beat Ricochet up and lawn-dart him into a truck, then drive him down into the windshield of a car.

RAW later aired another backstage segment that saw Samantha Irvin accompany her fiancé into an ambulance. A pre-RAW backstage update on Irvin's WWE status was revealed. Many were not convinced Ricochet was leaving after the end of the ringside segment, but the general consensus after the other segments was that he was done. However, new information from backstage sources indicates Ricochet's run may have not ended just yet.

There was a plan for Ricochet to finish up on RAW, but a new PWInsider report points to how there was notable talk on Monday about WWE potentially booking one final appearance for the former NXT North American Champion so that the company can maximize the situation. This is due to Ricochet's deal still having some time left, until July, and the major attention he received when the news of his departure first broke.

Breakker seems like the logical opponent for Ricochet to finish with. Backstage sources report that there was at least a creative pitch for the former Intercontinental Champion to be brought back for one more TV appearance, perhaps against the former NXT Champion.

Before last night's Dragunov vs. Breakker match on RAW, the Moscow-born grappler promised to give Ricochet his rematch once they were done with Breakker. Dragunov defeated Ricochet in almost 17 minutes in early May during the King of the Ring tournament, but their rematch on the May 27 RAW ended in a DQ due to Bron.

WWE still has to air at least one Ricochet match

Ricochet is believed to be in the process of finishing up with WWE as his contract is expiring within the next month. Unless something changes and Ricochet accepts WWE's offer, the high-flyer is expected to join AEW in the near future.

The Future Of Flight became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion by defeating Johnny Gargano in the tournament finals on the episode that aired on May 3. His first title defense was against Tyler Bate on the May 24 episode.

Wednesday's Speed episode, airing exclusively on X, will feature Andrade vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine Ricochet's challenger. WWE already taped Ricochet's second defense after SmackDown last Friday, and Andrade won the Speed Championship. X airs title match episodes of Speed on Fridays, and this week's show will feature Andrade vs. Ricochet.

