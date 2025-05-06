Major update on Shinsuke Nakamura's rumored WWE departure - Reports

  • home icon
By Robert Lentini
Modified May 06, 2025 19:14 GMT
Nakamura is a legend of the wrestling business/ [Image credit: WWE.com]
There has been a major update regarding Shinsuke Nakamura's status with WWE. The veteran has not competed in a match since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 18 edition of SmackDown.

In a new report from Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on Shinsuke Nakamura's status with the company, as rumors have been swirling that he could potentially be departing the promotion.

Sapp shared that nobody in WWE has heard anything about Nakamura exiting the company and added that fans needed to be careful where they get their news.

The 45-year-old captured the United States Championship from LA Knight last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. Nakamura had a brief reign with the title before losing it back to The Megastar on the March 7 edition of SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to capture his first singles title in the promotion. The Samoan Werewolf will be defending the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Knight at WWE Backlash this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

Vince Russo wonders why WWE booked Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the United States Championship

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned why the company had Shinsuke Nakamura capture the United States Championship from LA Knight in the first place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo wondered what the point of Nakamura's title reign was. He noted that The King of Strong Style had no momentum when he captured the title from Knight, and wound up having a forgettable reign as champion.

"What was even the point of putting the title on Nakamura? They put the title on him with absolutely zero rhythm and then just put it back on LA Knight. What was the point of even putting the title on him?" [From 37:53 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2018, but failed to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nakamura after not being booked for The Show of Shows this year.

