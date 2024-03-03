Major update on WWE Hall of Fame 2024 - Report

Rey Mysterio headlined last year's WWE Hall of Fame, with major names such as The Great Muta, Stacey Keibler, and entertainment personality Andy Kaufman joining the prestigious class. Former referee Tim White also received a posthumous Warrior Award.

Hosted by the City of Brotherly Love, WrestleMania XL is a special event for the pro wrestling juggernaut as its biggest wrestling show has successfully made it to 40 years. Many of the spectacle's editions were remarkable. This year has all the makings of becoming another noteworthy event.

As disclosed on SEScoops writer Aaron Varble's X page, inductees of the Class of 2024 WWE Hall of Fame will be announced soon. Considering we are only one month away from the extravaganza, the company may begin revealing the names perhaps as soon as this week.

Four matches have been announced so far for this year's Show of Shows. Royal Rumble winners Cody Rhodes and Bayley will face Roman Reigns and IYO SKY for the Undisputed WWE Univeral and WWE Women's Titles, respectively.

The Elimination Chamber winners, Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, will challenge Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley for the World Heavyweight and Women's World Titles, respectively.

The Rock has issued a massive challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for WWE WrestleMania XL

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a counteroffer to Cody's challenge for a one-on-one match against him.

At WrestleMania XL Night One, The Rock challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match with Roman Reigns on his side. If the Samoans win, Night Two's main event will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," meaning anything goes. However, if the babyface team wins, The Bloodline will be barred from interfering with Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

After The Rock put out the challenge, shockingly, The Great One also acknowledged Reigns as his "Tribal Chief" after the latter's request, hinting at a power struggle that was put to rest in the process. The crowd audibly chanted, "You sold out," after the Hollywood star acknowledged the Head of the Table.

The tag match is a guarantee, albeit not confirmed yet. Rhodes and Rollins could accept the challenge. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell speculated that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be the long-term plan, considering all the tension that was on display.

