Major update on WWE's plans for Jordynne Grace following the Royal Rumble - Reports

There has been a major update about WWE's plans for Jordynne Grace following her surprise Royal Rumble appearance. The veteran spent the past few years in TNA Wrestling and is a former Knockouts Champion.

Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at number 19 and had a strong showing at the PLE earlier this month. She was eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble match by NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former TNA star was in Orlando and is available for NXT tonight. The report did not specify if Grace would be appearing on tonight's show.

The veteran lost to Tessa Blanchard at TNA Genesis 2025 in her final match with the promotion. She has reportedly signed a "main-roster level deal" with WWE that lasts until 2029 and is rumored to be heading to NXT soon.

Tessa Blanchard makes bold claim about WWE star Jordynne Grace

TNA star Tessa Blanchard recently suggested that Jordynne Grace would not have become a major star if she had never left the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Tessa claimed that Grace was not on her level in the past and would not have reached the top of TNA if Blanchard had not exited the promotion back in the day. She added that her departure opened up a spot, and Grace capitalized on the opportunity.

"In that time, Jordynne Grace was in the company, and she was a whole different Jordynne Grace at the time. But again, Grace could not have touched me, in the ring or on the mic, anything in that time. So yeah, I told her. The moment that I left, that opened up a spot for someone else to grab the ball and run with it. So if I would have stayed in Impact wrestling, I would have stayed The wrestler." [9:35 onwards]

Grace got a great reaction from wrestling fans at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the popular star moving forward.

