Major update on WWE's upcoming schedule - Reports

WWE has made a change to this year's schedule that will benefit the superstars in the locker room.

The product is the hottest it has been in years heading into the Christmas season. CM Punk made his stunning return to the company at Survivor Series. Randy Orton also returned at the premium live event on November 25 after spending over a year out of action with a back injury.

The job of being a professional wrestler is extremely taxing on the body. However, many superstars also don't get the chance to spend as much time with their families as they would like. In years past, the promotion has required their superstars to work during the holidays, but that will not be the case this year.

WWE will be running a "best of" episode on Christmas Day this year instead of having a live edition of RAW on December 25.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Cultaholic), superstars will have a week off around Christmas this year. The latest report noted that there are currently no shows planned on the dates between December 19 and December 25.

Fightful Select recently reported that the promotion is set to do a double taping for SmackDown this Friday, December 15.

CM Punk to make a huge decision on WWE RAW

Controversial star CM Punk is set to make a massive career decision this Monday night on WWE RAW.

The 45-year-old remains a "free agent" after returning to the company and has not decided which WWE brand he will sign with. He appeared during NXT Deadline last night for a brief promo with Shawn Michaels and has noted that he will be deciding which brand to sign with during his appearance this Monday night.

RAW GM Adam Pearce has already made it known that he would like Punk to sign with the red brand. Randy Orton has already decided to sign with SmackDown so he can have the opportunity to get revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out last year.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was visibly frustrated when Punk returned to the company last month at the Survivor Series and seemingly wanted nothing to do with him on RAW. It will be fascinating to see which brand CM Punk winds up on in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

Which brand would you like to see CM Punk sign with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

