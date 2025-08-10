Major update on WWE WrestleMania's future - Reports

WWE recently made headlines when a report suggested that two WrestleManias could take place in the future, with the possibility of one being in Saudi Arabia. Recently, another report added an update to the ongoing situation.
Saudi Arabia plays a major role in the overseas programming for WWE, as they reportedly have a lengthy contract with the WWE to produce two premium live events in their country every year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the possibility of two WrestleManias a year has been hinted, and the people in Saudi Arabia do want to see The Rock headline the event.
According to Fightful Select, the report stated that, as previously stated, a special WrestleMania for Saudi Arabia isn't unlikely, as the country wants a show of such scale to take place. Moreover, the insider's sources stated that a regular WrestleMania would still happen if the company decides to host two WrestleManias in a year. The future of WrestleMania will become clear once Turki Al-Sheikh makes his major announcement.
WrestleMania's future hangs in the balance, as the company will soon finalize its next destination to hold The Showcase of The Immortals for the coming years. Meanwhile, a report stated that the people in Saudi Arabia want WrestleMania in their country and want to see The Rock headline it.
While it's a big ask, Tommy Carlucci, a former WWE employee, thinks The Final Boss sabotaged WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on purpose. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Carlucci thinks The Rock's ego got in the way, and he purposely left the promotion to deal with Travis Scott when he distanced himself from the company before the event.
"I think he sabotaged WrestleMania, Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to cr*p all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said.
It remains unclear whether The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 or not, but it'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss will return to WWE for another run and headline WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Another important thought many have is what role would WWE CCO Triple H play in this entire affair.
