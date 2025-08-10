  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • Major update on WWE WrestleMania's future - Reports

Major update on WWE WrestleMania's future - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 10, 2025 12:24 GMT
Triple H at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Triple H at WrestleMania 41 [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE recently made headlines when a report suggested that two WrestleManias could take place in the future, with the possibility of one being in Saudi Arabia. Recently, another report added an update to the ongoing situation.

Ad

Saudi Arabia plays a major role in the overseas programming for WWE, as they reportedly have a lengthy contract with the WWE to produce two premium live events in their country every year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the possibility of two WrestleManias a year has been hinted, and the people in Saudi Arabia do want to see The Rock headline the event.

According to Fightful Select, the report stated that, as previously stated, a special WrestleMania for Saudi Arabia isn't unlikely, as the country wants a show of such scale to take place. Moreover, the insider's sources stated that a regular WrestleMania would still happen if the company decides to host two WrestleManias in a year. The future of WrestleMania will become clear once Turki Al-Sheikh makes his major announcement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 on purpose, according to an ex-WWE employee

WrestleMania's future hangs in the balance, as the company will soon finalize its next destination to hold The Showcase of The Immortals for the coming years. Meanwhile, a report stated that the people in Saudi Arabia want WrestleMania in their country and want to see The Rock headline it.

Ad

While it's a big ask, Tommy Carlucci, a former WWE employee, thinks The Final Boss sabotaged WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on purpose. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Carlucci thinks The Rock's ego got in the way, and he purposely left the promotion to deal with Travis Scott when he distanced himself from the company before the event.

"I think he sabotaged WrestleMania, Coach. He sabotaged. And then they put that Travis Scott on, and then he knew that he was going to s**t the bed and people were going to cr*p all over it, but he doesn't care, man. It's his ego. He's got an angle for everything," Carlucci said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It remains unclear whether The Rock sabotaged WrestleMania 41 or not, but it'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss will return to WWE for another run and headline WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Another important thought many have is what role would WWE CCO Triple H play in this entire affair.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications