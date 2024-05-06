Major WWE name reportedly not linked to NXT following Kevin Dunn’s exit

WWE parted ways with longtime employee Kevin Dunn at the end of last year, in one of the most shocking internal moves of the past several years.

Dunn had been working multiple roles shortly before his release, and new reports have just surfaced regarding his replacement, Lee Fitting, picking up some of his predecessor's duties, and the roles he would not be concerning himself with.

Dunn worked at World Wrestling Entertainment for just under 40 years. Vince McMahon Jr. hired Dunn for production in 1984, and over the years he worked his way up through various roles. At the time of his resignation, Dunn was the Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution.

The company hired Lee Fitting earlier this year to take over most of Dunn's responsibilities. The media industry veteran, named the new Head of Media & Production, was met with some backlash after joining the company.

While Dunn also led NXT production before he was released. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that while Fitting is responsible for main roster production and TV presentation, he would not assume the same role in the white and gold brand.

Veteran WWE employee Brian Fadem is the man who has been given responsibility for Dunn's former NXT duties. After stints with the NHL Network and other sports outlets, Fadem joined the company in April 2013 as a Production Assistant. He was promoted several times over the years, and in January was named the new Vice President of Line Producing.

Fadem previously filled in for Dunn whenever the latter was absent from a WWE event, and then took over the role of NXT's Lead Producer once his colleague left.

Locker room sources noted that Fadem is much more open taking camera shot suggestions from talents, and other aspects of production. There was a general internal feeling that Dunn was restricting the creativity of NXT production.

WWE NXT loaded line-up for this week

The fallout from WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 will kick off this week. Tuesday's episode will also continue the build to the Battleground PLE.

A women's Combine has been announced for Tuesday's NXT. The best performers will advance to a series of qualifying matches, and then the winners will earn a spot at Battleground in the six-woman Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. Main roster stars are expected to be included.

Below is the current line-up:

Women's Combine begins to determine inaugural Women's North American Championship contenders

Meta-Four hosts a special edition of Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends vs. Chelsea Green