Major WWE names set to return for upcoming show - Reports

WWE's product seems to be at an all-time high as the company barrels into WrestleMania 41. Officials have launched major deals with partners like Netflix, debuted blockbuster talent acquisitions such as Penta, unveiled WWE EVOLVE, and other new shows, and it's still early in the year. One new show is making waves among fans, and now top stars like CM Punk and Michelle McCool have been announced for special appearances.

Triple H and his team just premiered a new show to replace NXT Level Up in the form of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats. Airing each Sunday on A&E during the wrestling company's programming block, the 99-minute LFG episodes follow up-and-coming talents fighting to earn a developmental contract. The CCO, Shawn Michaels, and other officials have roles on the show, while Hall of Famers and legends serve as mentors: Michaels, The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T., and Mickie James to name a few.

The episodes feature in-ring action, behind-the-scenes drama, and other backstage happenings. Officials are said to be pulling out all the stops for LFG. CM Punk is set to appear in a future episode, according to PWInsider. Another top name set for an upcoming episode is Michelle McCool, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in April.

Additional names set for future episodes of LFG include the following Hall of Famers: Eric Bischoff, Sean Waltman aka X-Pac, Ric Flair, and "Road Dogg" Jesse James (real name Brian James), who was just promoted to the role of SmackDown head writer.

The second episode of Legends & Future Greats will air Sunday at 8 pm ET on A&E. The synopsis reads like this: "The top four superstars compete in a mixed tag match before a sold-out LFG arena. The remaining members of the roster find out which legend will be leading them on their respective journey, and get some pointers in the ring before putting the advice to practice in a match with their peers and coaches as spectators."

Triple H hypes WWE LFG

LFG premiered last weekend after weeks of hype. Triple H took to X (fka Twitter) to tout the new series, repeating a line he's used in recent months: LFG will provide fans with an unprecedented look behind the curtain of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"For these athletes, getting the chance to learn from this set of legends is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For you, this is an unprecedented look behind the curtain and the opportunity to see the process of becoming a @WWESuperstar. Will they seize it? Will you? We’ll see," Triple H wrote with the clip below.

Alicia Taylor is handling ring announcer duties for LFG, while Joe Tessitore is the narrator. Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash have handled commentary.

