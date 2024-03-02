Major WWE star backstage at SmackDown - Reports

A major WWE star is reportedly in town for tonight's edition of SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona. Tonight's show is the first episode of the blue brand following Elimination Chamber 2024 last Saturday in Perth, Australia.

The Rock and The Bloodline are advertised to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Great One called out Cody Rhodes earlier today in a lengthy video on social media. The American Nightmare has made it known that he wants a singles match against The Rock, after getting slapped in the face last month at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas.

Ahead of tonight's show, it has been reported by PW Insider that Jade Cargill is backstage for SmackDown. Cargill had an impressive showing at the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and made it to the final three superstars. However, she was eliminated by Liv Morgan and has not appeared on WWE television since the premium live event on January 27.

Jade Cargill on the benefits of new WWE reality show

Former AEW star Jade Cargill recently commented on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality show on Hulu. The show is titled Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, and Cargill believes it can help wrestling fans understand how difficult their profession can be.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former TBS Champion spoke about the importance of the new reality show. Saying that she thought the show was important because it shows fans how difficult it is to be a professional wrestler.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [3:01 onwards]

Cargill has an incredible look and has a ton of potential on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see if she makes an appearance during tonight's edition of SmackDown in Arizona.

