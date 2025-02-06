Major WWE star dethrones Cody Rhodes as top merch seller following Royal Rumble - Reports

A major WWE star dethroned Cody Rhodes as the top merchandise seller during Royal Rumble weekend. The American Nightmare successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at the PLE this past Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John Cena competed in his final Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend and made it to the final two. Jey Uso eliminated The Cenation Leader to win the Royal Rumble and earned a title match at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Cena's merchandise outsold Cody Rhodes during Royal Rumble weekend. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns were also among the top merchandise sellers at Royal Rumble 2025. Alexa Bliss' merchandise reportedly performed well following her return in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

It has already been announced that Cena will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025. CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW to qualify for the match as well.

Vince Russo praises Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently spoke highly of Cody Rhodes and noted that he was the type of star you would want at the top of the card.

During the Royal Rumble review show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Russo noted that Rhodes was the right person to lead the company. The legend added that Cody Rhodes took his job seriously and always gave his best when he performed in the ring.

"This is the kind of company guy you want. Without a shadow of a doubt, Cody is Mr. WWE company guy, giving his 1000%, taking that job seriously as them putting the belt on him. You know, him being the leader. I got to give him that. This guy never phones it in. He always, you know, gives his 1000%." [From 28:20 to 28:49]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the 47-year-old on the road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

