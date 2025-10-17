Major WWE star to be replaced on SmackDown - Reports

A major WWE star is reportedly going to be replaced tonight on SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

It was reported earlier this week by BodySlam that Jacob Fatu is dealing with a non-wrestling-related injury and could be kept out of action until next year. According to a new report from PWInsider, Cody Rhodes will be replacing Jacob Fatu tonight on SmackDown in his scheduled match against Drew McIntyre. It was also reported earlier today that The American Nightmare would be kicking off tonight's show.

TobyTakeOver @TobyTakeOver Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre will main event SmackDown tonight Rhodes is replacing Jacob Fatu (via PWlnsider)

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre battled each other for the Undisputed WWE Championship last month at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. The match was the main event of the PLE, and Rhodes emerged victorious to retain the title.

Seth Rollins defeated Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this past Saturday night in Australia. However, The Visionary is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury following his victory over Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025.

Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre's loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned how McIntyre benefited from his loss to Rhodes last month. He also suggested that if the company kept having The Scottish Warrior lose matches, fans may no longer be invested in him.

"I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can get revenge on Rhodes in their Wrestlepalooza rematch later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

