Cody Rhodes to open WWE SmackDown tonight

By Greg Bush
Modified Oct 17, 2025 20:33 GMT
Cody Rhodes is coming off one of the biggest losses of his career. So what
Cody Rhodes is coming off one of the biggest losses of his career. So what's next? (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes might not feel so undisputed nowadays. At Crown Jewel, the American Nightmare lost to his longtime rival and WWE World Champion, Seth Rollins. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to hear Cody's thoughts and what's next for him.

Ad

Since his return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has found himself fitting nicely into the role of face of the entire promotion. In a little over three years, Rhodes has captured the WWE Championship multiple times, as well as a short stint as a tag champion with Jey Uso. His undying will and connection to the crowd have pushed him into the stratosphere, pulling out major main event victories over Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Rollins finally defeated Rhodes at Crown Jewel, ending Rhodes' PLE streak over The Visionary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, Cody Rhodes aims to get back on track. No more Seth Rollins. No more distractions. WWE confirmed today that the WWE Champion will kick SmackDown off on X.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

There are a lot of sharks in the water on the Blue Brand. Although... one of those possible challengers may no longer be an option.

Cody Rhodes' next possible contender for the WWE Title injured?

Earlier in the week, it was reported by Bodyslam that Jacob Fatu is dealing with a serious, non-wrestling-related injury that may keep him out well into 2026. That's tragic enough as it is, as Fatu's one of the most beloved and well-protected stars on the WWE roster. But Fatu may have been on his way to a title showdown with Cody Rhodes.

Ad

QB1 ran into Fatu backstage on SmackDown last week. The former United States Champion got a huge reaction from the fans as he warned Rhodes that he was coming for him. He'd get attacked by Drew McIntyre right after, setting up their match tonight.

Nick Aldis and WWE haven't let on about The Samoan Werewolf's injury. The SmackDown GM ran down the card for tonight's show, and still lists Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre as one of the highlighted bouts.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications