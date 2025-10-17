Cody Rhodes to open WWE SmackDown tonight

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes might not feel so undisputed nowadays. At Crown Jewel, the American Nightmare lost to his longtime rival and WWE World Champion, Seth Rollins. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to hear Cody's thoughts and what's next for him.Since his return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has found himself fitting nicely into the role of face of the entire promotion. In a little over three years, Rhodes has captured the WWE Championship multiple times, as well as a short stint as a tag champion with Jey Uso. His undying will and connection to the crowd have pushed him into the stratosphere, pulling out major main event victories over Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Rollins finally defeated Rhodes at Crown Jewel, ending Rhodes' PLE streak over The Visionary. Tonight, Cody Rhodes aims to get back on track. No more Seth Rollins. No more distractions. WWE confirmed today that the WWE Champion will kick SmackDown off on X. There are a lot of sharks in the water on the Blue Brand. Although... one of those possible challengers may no longer be an option.Cody Rhodes' next possible contender for the WWE Title injured?Earlier in the week, it was reported by Bodyslam that Jacob Fatu is dealing with a serious, non-wrestling-related injury that may keep him out well into 2026. That's tragic enough as it is, as Fatu's one of the most beloved and well-protected stars on the WWE roster. But Fatu may have been on his way to a title showdown with Cody Rhodes. QB1 ran into Fatu backstage on SmackDown last week. The former United States Champion got a huge reaction from the fans as he warned Rhodes that he was coming for him. He'd get attacked by Drew McIntyre right after, setting up their match tonight.Nick Aldis and WWE haven't let on about The Samoan Werewolf's injury. The SmackDown GM ran down the card for tonight's show, and still lists Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre as one of the highlighted bouts.